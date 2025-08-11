Raiders' Ashton Jeanty a Fantasy Football Darling in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders were an uninspiring team in the 2024 NFL season, to say the least. With Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder under center, they went just 4-13 with the fourth-lowest scoring offense in football. In other words, they weren't exactly a fantasy football powerhouse last year.
Still, they produced a couple of decent options in Jakobi Meyers and Alexander Mattison. They also boasted the number one scoring tight end in the league with rookie Brock Bowers.
This upcoming season, Las Vegas should be able to field a much more competent offense with Geno Smith throwing the football. Not only does his presence bode well for another strong season from Bowers, but it could also spell a breakout for third-year wideout Tre Tucker. Smith's arrival should make the Raiders a much more desirable team for fantasy drafters, but there's one player who might be getting overrated.
Ashton Jeanty could be going too high in 2025 fantasy football drafts
The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of trouble with their passing game last season, but they struggled to move the football consistently on the ground, too. They ranked dead last in both total rushing yards and yards per carry with just 3.6. They knew they'd have to improve their running game if they wanted to unlock their air attack next season with Geno Smith.
To do so, they invested highly in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Boise State's Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick. Las Vegas is hoping that a lot of his NCAA-high 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns will translate to the NFL. His collegiate numbers and impressive physical profile speak for themselves and should allow him to punish opposing defenses.
Fantasy drafters certainly have high hopes for Jeanty's rookie season. He's currently the sixth-highest-picked running back in the league, with an average draft position (ADP) of 12. That puts him ahead of established weapons such as the Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs (RB8, ADP 16), Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor (RB9, ADP 19), and Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams (RB10, ADP 24).
While the runway is there for Jeanty to put together a highly productive rookie season, there are reasons to doubt that he'll justify his current ADP. The Raiders are expected to have a middle-of-the-pack offensive line at best, and Jeanty won't likely be a big factor as a pass-catcher, which limits his ceiling in half or full-PPR leagues. For dynasty players, betting on his potential is a fine strategy, but sixth seems too high for standard leagues.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tre Tucker.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis