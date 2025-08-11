Will This Raiders Player Be A Fantasy Steal?
The Las Vegas Raiders will be an interesting team to watch in fantasy football for the 2025 NFL season. In 2024's transitional year, they managed to produce a couple of solid options in Jakobi Meyers and Alexander Mattison, and actually ended up with the top tight end with rookie star Brock Bowers.
This season, they're set to have a much more explosive offense, but what does that mean for their fantasy prospects? Bowers has been dominating draft boards so far as the TE1 across multiple leagues. Many people are buying in early on Ashton Jeanty as another potential rookie steal out of Las Vegas.
Outside of those two, though, there's little belief in the other Raiders to be viable fantasy starters, with even Geno Smith going undrafted in a lot of leagues after a middling 2024 campaign. Smith could certainly end up outperforming his average draft position (ADP), but he's not the only player in Las Vegas who's being slept on in fantasy drafts so far.
Tre Tucker could be a draft steal for the 2025 fantasy football season
Through his first two seasons, Tre Tucker hasn't made much of an impact so far, despite being a third-round pick out of Cincinnati. But he has to be given some grace, considering the Las Vegas Raiders' overall situation over the past two years. Running routes for Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Gardner Minshew II isn't exactly an ideal fantasy setting.
Tucker should find a lot more success with Geno Smith under center. Tucker earned his draft acclaim by establishing himself as a deep threat in the NCAA and at the NFL combine. With a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and a nearly 38-inch vertical, he's a constant candidate to burn opposing defenses.
No matter how fast he is, though, it doesn't matter if his quarterback can't get him the ball. That shouldn't be a problem with Geno Smith, who was second in the league with 24 attempts over 30 yards last season.
With Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Ashton Jeanty soaking up the majority of the attention from defenses, Tucker should find many more opportunities to get behind opposing secondaries. Smith has shown that he's not afraid to take chances and go deep. This season, it's on Tucker to turn his potential into actual production.
He'll be trying to establish himself as a legitimate WR2 for the Raiders this year. If he can do that, he'll wind up a massive steal at his current ADP of 300.
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis