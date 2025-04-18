Scoping the Outlook for Chip Kelly's Ohio State Star
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson might be getting less spotlight than his backfield counterpart, Quinshon Judkins, but he remains one of the best backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Las Vegas Raiders need a running back, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's connection to Henderson (thanks to winning a national championship in Columbus last season) could be the selling point for general manager John Spytek to pull the trigger.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke evaluated Henderson's college production to find the outlook for a potential rookie season. His findings reveal the prospect's biggest strengths -- his versatility.
"Henderson was an elite runner when the situation was in his favor. He ranks among the top 20 fastest running backs in the FBS from the last eight seasons, according to PFF's tracking data," wrote Jahnke. "This meant he could shine if given room to run. Henderson has the most significant gap between how much better he plays on gap runs compared to zone, finishing with a 96.3 career grade on gap plays compared to 85.7 against zone. His speed also helped him to an excellent rate of breakout runs in his final season.
"While a few other running backs in the class have more experience as a receiver, Henderson has shown more flashes than most. Henderson graded well the last two seasons despite relatively low target shares while competing for targets with future NFL wide receivers."
As for his potential role as a rookie, Jahnke sees less of a feature ball carrier.
"Henderson will likely play on third downs and during two-minute drills during his rookie NFL season and throughout his career. Ideally, he will play for a team willing to target its running back in the passing game," Jahnke wrote. "Henderson's big question is how much he will play on early downs. Plenty of running backs for his size play significantly on early downs, including Kyren Williams, Aaron Jones, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bucky Irving. However, our draft guide notes, 'his body isn’t made for bulldozing through tacklers.' Our player comparison for him is Tyjae Spears, who has yet to work out consistently as a fantasy running back.
"Like any running back expected to be selected on day two, their landing spot will go a long way in determining their fantasy value as a rookie. A team that runs a lot of gap schemes with an immense need for a running back could make Henderson a potential top-10 back as a rookie. A team that is set at running back and just needs a receiving back could make Henderson un-startable."
Still, if Henderson is deemed the right fit for the Raiders, it will be interesting to see how he can develop in the desert under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE