EXCLUSIVE: Raiders “Frontrunner” for Trey Hendrickson, Per NFL Executive
HENDERSON, NEV.—The Las Vegas Raiders have clear needs, but if those cannot be addressed, the next best option is to strengthen their existing strengths.
Since May of this year, our reporting has offered considerable discussion about the Raiders making a bold move for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson. This wasn't merely speculation; it was a topic of conversation in NFL circles that we were hearing.
Before the spring owners’ meetings, multiple NFL people were already discussing the possibility. As the rift between the Bengals and Hendrickson continues to widen, speculation around the league has intensified.
No one anticipated this situation, especially considering the Bengals' struggles defensively. Nevertheless, many believed that if a trade were to happen, the Raiders would be viable contenders. Some feel stronger than that.
Raiders Are the "Frontrunners"
In a conversation with an NFL executive on Tuesday, I was informed, “I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners. Tom Brady and Mark Davis want to win now, and John (Spytek) has no fear when it comes to making bold moves. The kid (Hendrickson is 30), that move is the mentality of Pete Carroll; he’s not afraid of anything that could improve the team.”
When I inquired about the potential cost of acquiring Hendrickson, the executive said, “From what I hear, the Bengals are seeking either multiple picks or a combination of a pick and a player. They aren’t particularly focused on one side of the ball, but their offense is exceptional, while their defense is (excrement). I would speculate that a player and a third-round pick would be sufficient to land him.”
If Bengals owner Mike Brown could be convinced.
If Hendrickson joins the Raiders, it would significantly enhance their defensive line alongside Maxx Crosby, posing a daunting challenge for any opposing team. They would be impossible to double-team and could dominate like a fat sports journalist (perhaps one looking like me) at a buffet.
Hendrickson is a model citizen, embodying character and integrity, and has a work ethic and talent that would earn him the respect of the locker room and superstar Maxx Crosby.
Despite this, the Raiders still have legitimate concerns regarding their cornerback position. Does this trade address that at all?
Even with Tom Brady possessing one of the best offenses in NFL history, the New York Giants managed to defeat him in the Super Bowl with just a four-man rush.
The Raiders have nearly $35 million in cap space, and ownership is eager to send a message to the league. They want to demonstrate that they are committed to greatness, with a general manager and coach aligned in their vision.
The Raiders were not hesitant to pursue a deal for Matthew Stafford, which would have netted him $50 million per year for a two-year contract totaling $100 million. This current regime, along with new ownership, is no longer fearful of criticism or paralyzed by indecision, such as “What if it doesn’t work?” Instead, they are thinking, “What if it does work?”
Initially, there was an expectation that Christian Wilkins would be part of the roster and contribute this season, but that is no longer the case.
Some even speculated that a defensive line featuring Crosby, Wilkins, and Hendrickson could be a terrifying trio, with the potential to move Hendrickson inside to create further havoc on occasion.
If he were to arrive now, it would be as a defensive end solely.
Still, his addition would undoubtedly instill fear in opposing offenses, transforming the Raiders into an even more formidable defensive unit, with an offense inspiring this team to think even bigger.
No deal is imminent, and while the Bengals are entertaining offers, there is no guarantee that they will make the move.
They are considered the frontrunners by many in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean imminent.
The NFL thinks this would be a "no-brainer" move for the Raiders.
One year before Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders, we reported discussions happening around the NFL to set the deal in motion. Is that occurring now with Hendrickson?
Mark Davis has already proven he will do anything to win. Tom Brady and the other new minority owners haven't had their respective success by asking why it won't work. A GM and coach, both of whom covet winning and competition like most people crave oxygen.
The NFL thinks this is a "no-brainer" move.
That is why they don't want it to happen.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.