Raiders Today

EXCLUSIVE: Raiders “Frontrunner” for Trey Hendrickson, Per NFL Executive

An NFL Executive tells Las Vegas Raiders On SI exclusively that the Raiders are the "Frontrunners" in a potential landmark trade.

Hondo Carpenter

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

HENDERSON, NEV.—The Las Vegas Raiders have clear needs, but if those cannot be addressed, the next best option is to strengthen their existing strengths.

Since May of this year, our reporting has offered considerable discussion about the Raiders making a bold move for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson. This wasn't merely speculation; it was a topic of conversation in NFL circles that we were hearing.

Cincinnati Bengals Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals Trey Hendrickson speaks at a press conference after practice, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the spring owners’ meetings, multiple NFL people were already discussing the possibility. As the rift between the Bengals and Hendrickson continues to widen, speculation around the league has intensified.

No one anticipated this situation, especially considering the Bengals' struggles defensively. Nevertheless, many believed that if a trade were to happen, the Raiders would be viable contenders. Some feel stronger than that.

Raiders Are the "Frontrunners"

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

In a conversation with an NFL executive on Tuesday, I was informed, “I have no doubt the Raiders are the frontrunners. Tom Brady and Mark Davis want to win now, and John (Spytek) has no fear when it comes to making bold moves. The kid (Hendrickson is 30), that move is the mentality of Pete Carroll; he’s not afraid of anything that could improve the team.”

When I inquired about the potential cost of acquiring Hendrickson, the executive said, “From what I hear, the Bengals are seeking either multiple picks or a combination of a pick and a player. They aren’t particularly focused on one side of the ball, but their offense is exceptional, while their defense is (excrement). I would speculate that a player and a third-round pick would be sufficient to land him.”

If Bengals owner Mike Brown could be convinced.

Cincinnati Bengals team owner Mike Brown
Cincinnati Bengals team owner Mike Brown greets the press during the annual Cincinnati Bengals media day event at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 21, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Hendrickson joins the Raiders, it would significantly enhance their defensive line alongside Maxx Crosby, posing a daunting challenge for any opposing team. They would be impossible to double-team and could dominate like a fat sports journalist (perhaps one looking like me) at a buffet.

Hendrickson is a model citizen, embodying character and integrity, and has a work ethic and talent that would earn him the respect of the locker room and superstar Maxx Crosby.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite this, the Raiders still have legitimate concerns regarding their cornerback position. Does this trade address that at all?

Even with Tom Brady possessing one of the best offenses in NFL history, the New York Giants managed to defeat him in the Super Bowl with just a four-man rush.

New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half d
Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan (92) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half during Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. The New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The Raiders have nearly $35 million in cap space, and ownership is eager to send a message to the league. They want to demonstrate that they are committed to greatness, with a general manager and coach aligned in their vision.

The Raiders were not hesitant to pursue a deal for Matthew Stafford, which would have netted him $50 million per year for a two-year contract totaling $100 million. This current regime, along with new ownership, is no longer fearful of criticism or paralyzed by indecision, such as “What if it doesn’t work?”  Instead, they are thinking, “What if it does work?”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Initially, there was an expectation that Christian Wilkins would be part of the roster and contribute this season, but that is no longer the case.

Some even speculated that a defensive line featuring Crosby, Wilkins, and Hendrickson could be a terrifying trio, with the potential to move Hendrickson inside to create further havoc on occasion.

If he were to arrive now, it would be as a defensive end solely.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady
Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Still, his addition would undoubtedly instill fear in opposing offenses, transforming the Raiders into an even more formidable defensive unit, with an offense inspiring this team to think even bigger.

No deal is imminent, and while the Bengals are entertaining offers, there is no guarantee that they will make the move.

They are considered the frontrunners by many in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean imminent.

The NFL thinks this would be a "no-brainer" move for the Raiders.

One year before Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders, we reported discussions happening around the NFL to set the deal in motion. Is that occurring now with Hendrickson?

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek, Mark Davis, and Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek, Mark Davis, and Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mark Davis has already proven he will do anything to win. Tom Brady and the other new minority owners haven't had their respective success by asking why it won't work. A GM and coach, both of whom covet winning and competition like most people crave oxygen.

The NFL thinks this is a "no-brainer" move. 

That is why they don't want it to happen.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.

feed

Published |Modified
Hondo Carpenter
HONDO CARPENTER

Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Home/News