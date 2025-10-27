Raiders Family Heartbroken After Loss of George Atkinson
Shortly after the passing of Carol Davis, the widow of the great Al Davis and mother of Mark Davis, the Las Vegas Raiders organization suffered another loss: George Atkinson, a player who played a significant role in one of the best and most historic eras of Raiders football.
Atkinson's career spanned over 140 games, and he was widely known for his brutal hits on opponents. Atkinson was a part of the 1976 Raiders team that went 13-1 and won the Super Bowl. He remained close with the franchise even after his retirement.
The Raiders announced Atkinson's death Monday morning, noting his contribution to the Raiders' storied history. Atkinson's contributions cannot be overstated.
Raiders on Atkinson
"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of George Atkinson, a life-long Raider whose physical style of play helped define an era of football. Selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 1968 Draft out of Morris Brown, George burst onto the pro football scene as an exciting defensive back and explosive returner, earning back-to-back AFL All-Star selections in his first two seasons.
"He later anchored the defense as a part of the famed "Soul Patrol" secondary of the 1970s, helping lead the Raiders to unprecedented success as the Silver and Black advanced to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won Super Bowl XI following the 1976 season.
"George's contributions as a friend and mentor to everyone in the Raiders organization continued long after his playing career, and his genuine personality and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the Raider Nation are with Denise, Brittany, Maya, Angela, Craig, and the entire Atkinson family at this time."
During his career, Atkinson registered 13 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. He notched an impressive 30 interceptions and returned three punts for touchdowns. Atkinson's versatility played a role in a very critical era of Raiders lore.
Atkinson was reportedly the last living member of the Soul Patrol, marking the end of a memorable and more successful time on the field for the Silver and Black. The Raiders return from their Bye Week with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
