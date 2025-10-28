Why the Raiders Must Start Placing Their Future First
The Las Vegas Raiders have a vital decision on their hands.
Raiders' Pride Getting in the Way
The Raiders' front office declined Jakobi Meyers' initial trade request at the start of the season. They reportedly did so because of Meyers' critical role in Las Vegas' offense. That was before they started the season 2-5.
Still, Adam Schefter has reported the Raiders apparently would rather wait until the end of the season to likely move on from Meyers than trade him for what they believe is less than his worth to them. However, that was before the team signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
“Even though Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade, the Las Vegas Raiders would deal the veteran wide receiver only if they felt they were getting strong value in return, sources told ESPN,” Schefter said.
“With the NFL trade deadline approaching, a trade offer of that nature has not materialized, according to sources. The three teams that appear to be most aggressively pursuing a wide receiver before the trade deadline are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos, according to sources."
Heading into the Bye Week, Meyers made it abundantly clear that he still wished to be traded, as he seeks a new contract. Las Vegas' front office did not give him that contract at the start of the season, which makes it unlikely they would give it to him afterwards.
"If you move me, you move me. But for the meantime, I got some real people that I care about next to me. I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them. I’m just trying to play good football. If I’m here, I’ll play good football. If I’m not here, I go out there and play wherever I’m supposed to be. Wherever I am at, I’m trying to get healthy and play good football. That’s really all it is," Meyers said.
Still, with Lockett now under contract and the chance of getting nothing in return for one of their bst players over the past two-plus seasons makes little sense and reaks of pride on the part of the Raiders' front office.
The trade deadline is one week away. If the Raiders lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, two days before the trade deadline, they will be 2-6. They would be 2-6 with several games they are likely to lose. One more loss and the Raiders must be honest with themselves about the season.
If the Raiders lose to the Jaguars, they must trade Meyers. It is the best decision for the organization long term.
