1 Issue the Raiders Must Fix Immediately
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been one of the few bright spots during their 1-4 start to the season. Las Vegas' defense has looked the part, even though their teammates on offense have left them out to dry with multiple turnovers in three of the first five games of the season.
However, just as the Raiders' offense has things to work on, so does the defense. A 1-4 start is a collective effort, Las Vegas' defense must improve.
Raiders' Critical Issue
Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts on Sunday, Carroll addressed an alarming issue that was evident. Las Vegas' defense has played well overall this season, but had several breakdowns that has the Raiders' four-game losing streak.
Against the Washington Commanders, the Raiders' defense gave up multiple chunk plays on the ground that led to the Commanders rushing for over 200 yards. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, the Raiders allowed the Colts to convert on eight of their 10 third down attempts.
“Yeah, they were seven-for-eight in the first half. They were able to get the conversions. We had calls in. You have a game plan, things that you're trying to get done and they just out-executed us in the throwing and catching part of it and we weren't able to get off the field. That's why they sustained their drives, and they only had a few in the second half, but that was the issue. The stat line is, it's an even-looking game," Carroll said.
“You would never think the score would be like that by looking at the stat line – in almost any aspect of it from run, to pass, to penalties, you name it. In sight of that though, the game is – we have to get off the field,"
Carroll explained that the Raiders must find a way to take advantage of opportunities when they arise. Las Vegas is a team still figuring out its identity after an offseason in which significant changes were made on both sides of the ball. Momentum is real and the Raiders have rarely had any this season.
"We've got to make our plays when we get our chances, and we’ve got to stay away from the extremely big plays that happened – the punt block and losing the ball on the interception down there. So, those things are so significant that they're factoring into the game," Carroll said.
