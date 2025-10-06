Why Pete Carroll Believes the Raiders Have a Bright Future
The Las Vegas Raiders hoped this season would be different from the disappointing seasons they had experienced recently. Las Vegas made several coaching staff and roster changes to turn things around, but five games into the season, it does not appear those changes had much of an impact.
Las Vegas' performance has taken a hit, as they faced the Indianapolis Colts without Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller, among others. Entering the season, most would have guessed the Raiders would look like they did on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts without Mayer and Miller.
Carroll Still Believes
The changes the Raiders made this offseason have been overshadowed by the losses the Raiders' roster has sustained. Las Vegas is not built to sustain any loss, let alone injuries to its best players. Still, the season must continue.
The Raiders' 1-4 start to the season was far from ideal. Still, the Raiders have 12 games left and no time to complain about injuries to some of their best players. Every team in the National Football League is dealing with injuries; the Raiders must figure out how to overcome them.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll refused to back down from the high expectations he has for himself and his team. Despite the Raiders' 1-4 record, Carroll expressed confidence in his group of players.
"We believe we're going to be much better than this. The coaches do and the players do, and we feel like we can prove it by the way we're working and the way we're preparing it all. But you got to take it to the game, and we've not got that done enough in the last couple weeks here,” Carroll said.
“The Washington Commanders game, this game we’re similar, and then we just couldn't get out of our own way. So, we have a lot of work to do. We have to keep believing, and we have to keep proving it. The young guys that got a chance to play today will be better for it in the long run of it, but we need to get our guys back out there too. So, we'll see how we can do next week, and we'll just start all over again.”
