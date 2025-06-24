Raiders' Tyree Wilson Understands Big Expectations in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted defensive lineman Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The talented defensive end entered the league still working his way back from an injury he sustained during his final season in college.
When the Raiders drafted him, they were prepared to gradually work the rookie up to speed, as they knew the injury would take time for Wilson to recover from. However, for various reasons, Wilson's development was sped up, as the Raiders needed him on the field sooner.
His rookie season left much to be desired, as he began to learn the ropes of the National Football League. His quiet rookie season sparked considerable discussion from outside the organization about his long-term potential.
However, following Organized Team Activities, Wilson acknowledged that he understands the expectations that come with being drafted as high as he was by the Raiders.
"I wouldn't say not fair. You draft somebody high, you expect them to come out and perform right away. But I feel like every player in the NFL is different. People go through different things. Some players are more polished in college than others, and some people have to come in and develop," Wilson said.
"So I feel like everybody has a different timeline, and my timeline is different. I feel like this year is the year that you got to go out there and show and shut everybody up. Not that that matters. What matters is the teammates and whoever's around me."
As he enters his third season in the league, Wilson explained that he is taking things one step at a time this offseason.
"I'm not just looking at the season, you got to take baby steps. First, I got to finish off minicamp, and then go back in. The next six weeks are big. You can lose a lot or you can gain a lot. So, go back, train, develop some more, and then come into camp and create that bond and be polished up going into season, and just take it week by week," Wilson said.
Following the completion of Organized Team Activities, Raiders veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler praised Wilson and his work ethic this offseason. The two will again play in tandem this upcoming season.
"I'm pleased with his work ethic, too. He's been trying some new things. I won't go into detail on that, but he's been trying some new things and really being intentional about his work as well. So, I hope everything works out for him. As long as he keeps working, I believe he'll surprise you," Butler said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Wilson and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.