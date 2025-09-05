Raiders Catch Massive Break For Week 1
Pete Carroll's debut as head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders had the potential to be ruined by the New England Patriots and their new head coach in Mike Vrabel. The Patriots boast a suffocating defense that would've made it difficult for the Raiders to move the ball.
This was even more the case now that Amari Cooper has retired, and the Raiders have an even greater deficiency of talent in their wide receiver room. However, they caught a massive break ahead of week one that should help their chances of winning dramatically.
Massive Break
Christian Gonzalez, the shining jewel of the Patriots' secondary and possibly the best player on defense, will not be playing in the season opener due to an injury in his hamstring. This is excellent news for the Raiders, who will now have an easier time throwing the ball against their secondary.
Outside of Gonzalez, the Patriots are dealing with injuries to Charles Woods and Marcellas Dial Jr. This is a lot of cornerback depth that they won't have available to them in week one, so even if the Raiders are dealing with a depleted wide receiver room, it may not be that much of an issue in their season opener.
Geno Smith still has to deal with their impressive front seven, but if he can handle the pressure they're throwing at him, he should have a productive game where he moves the ball through the air with ease. I expect Jakobi Meyers and the rest of the Raiders' receiving options to torch them.
Impact on Jeanty
With the Patriots' secondary not being at full power to start the season, the Raiders will be incentivized to throw the ball to Brock Bowers and the rest of their receiving options a lot more than they would've if Gonzalez were playing.
Does this change how the Raiders use Ashton Jeanty in his NFL debut? After all, the best thing about the Raiders' defense right now is their defensive line. The Raiders' offensive line could have trouble creating rushing lanes for Jeanty and holding up in run protection.
I believe that Jeanty will still be a part of the offensive game plan. How could he not be? However, he may not have the explosive debut that many may be hoping for. Carroll may opt to show off Smith's arm, and this renewed passing attack now that the Patriots' secondary is dealing with this crucial injury.
