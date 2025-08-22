WATCH: Raiders LB Coach John Glenn Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has undergone significant changes over the past few months. Their group of linebackers has undergone through the most significant of those changes, as the unit will feature new starters across the board.
Linebackers Coach John Glenn is up to the task at hand.
Glenn spoke following training camp.
Following training camp this month, defensive end Tyree Wilson spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Wilson Speaks
Q: You're having a really good camp, a really good day today. Are you in your zone now?
Tyree Wilson: "I'm chilling right now, practice over with, but yeah man, I'm just enjoying each and every day in here with my teammates, with the coaches, just come out, compete, go to work and not only make the defense better, but make the offense better going against them."
Q: Were you trying to send a message early in practice with Ashton Jeanty?
Wilson: "I told him in here before practice I was going to get the ball out today, but I didn't get it, so I just had to finish the play on him."
Q: There's a saying that when the game slows down, it actually gets faster and you play faster. Are you kind of starting to notice that a little bit?
Wilson: "Yeah, I would say the game slowed down a lot. It's more just working on craft now, getting the right technique and just playing with game speed. Don't think, just go and then react to whatever shows up in front of you, and that's what I try to do every day."
Q: The fact that you're doing it from the outside and the inside, is there a challenge to that, or are you pretty much over the transition from one to the other?
Wilson: "I'm over it, you've got to know when you go outside, you've got these certain techniques to do. And then when you go inside, you've got different techniques to make the defense come to life."
