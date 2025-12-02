1 Nagging Issue Has Pestered the Raiders All Season Long

The Las Vegas Raiders' issues on the offensive side of the ball have been talked about plenty since the start of the season. Las Vegas would undoubtedly have a better record if their offense was not so bad. Still, as well as the unit has played overall this season, Las Vegas' defense has issues as well.

Raiders Beat Themselves on Both Sides

Las Vegas' defense has done enough to where they should have at least one or two more wins, if not more, but poor play on offense has doomed several stellar defensive performances. Las Vegas' defense has been on the field plenty this season, as the offense fails to sustain drives.

The Raiders often lose the time of possession battle and they have lost it by a large margin several times this season. It happened again on Sunday, when Las Vegas' offense held the ball more than 10 minutes less than their opponent.

Conversely, the Raiders' defense has struggled to get off the field on third downs this season, which also happened again on Sunday. These issues lead to the Raiders' defense missing tackles at a high rate, leading to a cylce of dispair that directly correaltes to losing 10 out of 11 games.

The Raiders' defense has missed 101 tackles this season. That is the second most in the National Football League this season.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Raiders ' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers featured an overall respectable performance by the defense, considering a struggling offense. Still, the Raiders' defense missed tackles early and often on Sunday, leading to extra yards after contact.

Even before they were left on the field for an extended amount of time, the Raiders ' defense missed tackles on Sunday. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the issue.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Yeah, we work on it really hard with a lot of emphasis. We make a big deal about it. We have a whole style. You know about that, of how we do it, and we just have to come through and finish technique strong and do it right and take advantage of all of the work. So, it's kind of been spread out. A number of guys have been on the perimeter a lot, and we don't make the plays right off the bat. And so, now guys get into more vulnerable positions, but we have ways to teach that. We teach it and we drill the heck out of it. So, we just got to do it better," Carroll said.

