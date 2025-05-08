Raiders' DE Tyree Wilson Entering Massive Year
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a whole new direction in 2025. The Raiders now have a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll who will lead the way on and off the field. Giving the Silver and Black, hopefully, the stability they have been looking for in a head coach since moving to Las Vegas.
The Raiders also have a new general manager, John Spytek. Spytek will do whatever he can to give the Raiders the best players possible to have a successful roster. Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers and pairing him with Carroll has been good so far.
For the players, it is not safe to say that they will automatically have the same role or starting job as last year's team. We have already seen some players leave in free agency from last year's team because the new regime did not want to overpay for them.
And players heading into 2025 will have to prove to Carroll and Spytek that they are the type of player that will help turn things around in Las Vegas.
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson is one of those players who will have to show what he can do on the defensive side of the ball. Wilson has had all his chances to get well, and now in 2025, it has to all come together. Wilson has all the tools to be dominant.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Wilson heading into the 2025 season on the latest episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Tyree Wilson. This is one of those exceptions. on the three-year money rule," said Carpenter. "When the Raiders picked him, he was coming off a brutal injury. And the Raiders' mindset with him and other teams that were looking at him was that his rookie year was going to be a redshirt year. Bringing him in, the mindset was, his money year is going to be year four."
"Last Season, I thought he was impressive. He was healthy. He showed his speed. He was tenacious. I thought his technique was better. Could clearly see some growth there and they agreed by the way. I do think in year one, one thing that helped him is when he did play better, obviously was when he was at his most healthy, even though he was not anywhere 100 percent, is Patrick Graham moved him into the inside."
"This is going to be a good year for him ... This is going to be a big year for him. And he is healthier than he is ever been. He has worked hard."
