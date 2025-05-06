Podcast: Examining Eight Raiders Entering Their Money Year
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 offseason has been different and looked different for many good reasons. While the franchise is not yet back in the NFL Playoffs, the course of the Silver and Black has changed, and they are headed in the right direction.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast examines key Silver and Black players entering their money year for Raider Nation and completes an analysis of their game and expectations.
- Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
2. Amari Burney LB Florida
3. Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
4. Sincere McCormick RB UTSA
5. Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue
6. Chris Smith S UGA
7. Tre Tucker 3rd RD
8. Tyree Wilson EDGE/DL TTU
You can watch the entire podcast below:
GM John Spytek and Pete Carroll signaled to the NFL that times are changing in the desert when they verbalized their commitment to running the football. They demonstrated it by picking a generational talent at that position in Ashton Jeanty from Boise State in the NFL Draft.
Jeanty spoke after his selection, and we have a partial transcript of what he said, below.
RB Ashton Jeanty
Q: I know it's been less than 24 hours, but what have the last 24 hours been like and did you give yourself a little bit of time to sort of appreciate the moment before throwing yourself back into work?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I'm excited to be here, but yeah, it's been a pretty crazy 24 hours. Not much sleep, but just a lot of excitement, celebrating with my family. And I mean last night I was pretty much up the whole night just thinking about what a great honor it is to be a Raider."
Q: The tape tells everyone about your physical talent and ability and where you were picked, but the two men sitting next to you have put a lot of emphasis on character. You've described yourself as a Christian hiding in the disguise of a two-time All American. How much is faith a part of who you are as a man?
Jeanty: "It's everything. And that's what I've been rooted in, that's what's helped me get to where I'm at at this point. And I'm just thankful for that relationship with the Man upstairs, because it's given me so many opportunities."
Q: Last night, Pete Carroll mentioned that Marshawn Lynch was kind of blowing up his phone with how excited he was that they that they drafted you. What does it mean to you that somebody like Marshawn is that excited that you're coming to the Raiders, and have you had a chance to maybe speak with him since?
Jeanty: "Yeah, it's amazing. I've always been a fan of Marshawn [Lynch]. He's one of the first running backs that I watched, so to kind of have that support and him showing love is everything."
