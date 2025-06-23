Anonymous NFL Exec Sounds Off on Raiders, Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the past few seasons with one of the worst groups of quarterbacks in the National Football League. The Raiders' inability to find a quality starting quarterback directly led to plenty of turnover on the coaching staff and roster.
However, after trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason, the Raiders may have found a solid starting quarterback for the next few seasons. Their decision to add Smith caught the attention of one NFL team executive who shared their thoughts on the addition.
"Geno gives them instant credibility at the position, and Pete [Carroll] and Geno seem to have good chemistry together, so it's a good way for both of them to start. I figure they will look to draft a quarterback in the next few years, but for now, they have an answer," the executive said.
Following minicamp, Carroll noted that his relationship with Smith has led to a mutual trust between the coach and player. Smith had the best years of his career under Carroll when both were with the Seattle Seahawks. They hope to have similar success in Las Vegas this upcoming season.
"I can't tell you I learned that much because I know him just as well as you can know a player. I was thrilled how he embraced the leadership opportunity. And he's been around me so much that he knows where we're coming from and can step up at the right time, say the right thing, do the right thing. But Geno [Smith] is a natural leader," Carroll said.
"He has developed over the years through all hard knocks and the tough ways that he's come up through it all to be a great competitor, and he knows to be a great competitor, you have to go for every opportunity that you have.
"That's what he's done. And he's just illustrated to these guys that, okay, if you're part of our program, this is what's expected. And I mean, I couldn't ask for a better partner in bringing the word to our team."
The Raiders hope Smith can help fix their issues under center this season. He should at least be an upgrade over what the Raiders have had at quarterback lately.
