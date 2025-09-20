Something Must Give as Raiders' Strength Meets Commanders' Strength
The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders appear to be headed towards a case of unstoppable force versus immovable object.
The Commanders have a solid ground game, one that ranks eighth in the National Football League through two games in yards per game. The Raiders will have their hands full, but they have also allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the NFL this season.
Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the task at hand.
“You know, when you look at it in Coach [Kliff] Kingsbury’s offense, the backs are utilized, and it's a downhill running game. You think about all the spread and stuff like that, but it's a downhill running game. So, he's pretty good at hitting the second level pretty quick. That's one thing we pointed out with the group, whether it's with the pullers, whether it's the zone scheme, but his ability to get downhill into the second level, which is a big part of their offense, is pretty impressive.”
Specifically, Carroll and the Raiders know they must pay special attention to one player.
"Yeah, Deebo [Samuel] -- we've played against Deebo for a lot of years and have great respect for his game. He's really physical. He's more physical than most players at that position, and they'll get the ball in his hands, they'll give him chances to do things,” Carroll said.
“We know that that's going to happen, so we just have to be alert and make sure that we don't leave him unattended to. I have great respect for him because he's so physical, and he plays that way with great tempo and speed and all, so I got a lot of respect."
Worth Keeping in Mind
As the Raiders try to stop a talented Commanders team on Sunday, they will need all the help they can get. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders hardly used defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. This must change against the Commanders, one way or another.
"They had big drives, we had an 11-minute drive in the game, and then they come back with seven. They go seven, we go 11. There's not many series in the game, so it kind of squelches the rotations a bit. But T [Tyree Wilson] will play more. We love what he's doing, he's really grown and become a part of it and all, but we'd like him to get more than 14."
Too much has been invested in Wilson, and he has too much potential to only play 14 snaps. Las Vegas has to find a way to get him more involved.
