Tyreek Hill Named Draft Day Trade Possibility
The Las Vegas Raiders need a weapon to go alongside All-Pro second year tight end Brock Bowers.
Quarterback Geno Smith gives the silver and black a massive step up at the position; getting him viable weapons and building a strong foundation for the future, which may or may not include a young quarterback, is just as essential.
The Raiders have been tied to several wide receivers throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process, most notably Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan (who they would have to spend the No. 6 overall pick on if they truly want him), but what about a draft day trade?
33rd Team's Ian Valentino made a list of NFL stars who should be traded during the draft, and Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill was named a fit for the Raiders. This is coming amidst a rocky offseason between the Dolphins and Hill.
"Miami missed the window to maximize a return on a Tyreek Hill trade, but it's also understandable as to why they wanted to see if he and Tua Tagovailoa could spark a playoff run after the quarterback returned from injury this past season," wrote Valentino. "Now, Miami is tight on cap flexibility and has an inexcusable number of roster needs for a team carrying seven players with at least a $10 million cap hit. The sooner they embrace a rebuild is needed, the better.
"Moving Hill hurts an offense hoping to recapture the magic he created in 2022 and 2023, but the Dolphins should be more interested in building a winner than just an entertaining product. Hill still has enough to offer suitors as a future Hall of Famer who just turned 31 in March for the Dolphins to demand a Day 2 pick in return.
"Miami would take a $28 million dead cap hit in 2025 but open more than $45 million in the next two years. It'll never roster him with a $51 million cap hit in 2026 anyway, so moving him now allows everyone to get what they want. Hill could renegotiate his deal for more guaranteed money on an affordable multi-year deal on a winning franchise."
