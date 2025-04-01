Should the Raiders Trade for Tyreek Hill?
The Las Vegas Raiders still have a lot of money left in free agency and yet have made no moves toward revamping their wide receiver room. While they do have one of the best-receiving threats across the league in Brock Bowers, he needs more support from the team.
Outside of Bowers, their next option is Jakobi Meyers, who is coming off the best season of his career. He led all Raiders receivers in receiving yards, but it's unclear whether or not that type of production is sustainable or not.
They need to surround Geno Smith with more talent if they're serious about turning this franchise around, and a way they can do that is by going out and trading for a star wide receiver. There are still free agents available, like Amari Cooper, who they can target, but he wouldn't revolutionize their offense as opposed to being a complementary part of it.
Now, they may have missed their chance with receivers like DK Metcalf or Cooper Kupp, but a chance may have just opened up for them to target one of the league's best receivers. Tyreek Hill has expressed concerns regarding his future with the Miami Dolphins via social media.
It's not confirmed that the Dolphins are looking to trade Hill away, but if he's available, I would be calling to see what they're looking for in exchange for him. In 2024, he had 959 yards and six touchdowns.
He's coming off a down year, and this may affect his trade value, which could work to the benefit of the Raiders. The Raiders are most mocked to draft Ashton Jeanty in the upcoming NFL draft, and he, alongside Hill and Bowers, would have their offense looking insane.
If they're able to trade for Hill, their outlook on next season changes completely. Their likelihood of making the playoffs increases dramatically. As nice as it is to visualize what that offense could look like, it all begins with what the Dolphins would ask for in return.
If they're expecting this year's high draft pick, I don't think it's worth even entering the idea of that happening. However, if it's next year's first-round pick, I think they should make that deal with the expectation that they'll make the playoffs with Hill on their team.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.