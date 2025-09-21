Raiders vs. Commanders Live Game Thread
LANDOVER, Mary. --The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road facing the Washington Commanders, who will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Las Vegas looks to bounce back from a forgettable performance this past Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders Must Figure It Out
The Raiders have yet to get their ground game going this season. Adding Ashton Jeanty was a wise move but there is more to the Raiders establishing their ground game than just a talented running back. Earlier this week, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how things work.
"I mean every play has its own individual entity to it. So, on this play, all five guys blocked it right, Ashton [Jeanty] hits it. The second play of the game, they blitzed off the front side edge and we blocked it up perfect, Ashton got the 12-yard gain, ran through the safety. The unblocked player was the safety and ran through him and made a play," Kelly said.
“So, I think you have to look at the individual plays. Sometimes it's a one-person breakdown. Did they step with the right foot? Did they get their hand placement in the right spot? It's a combination of all those things when you take a look at it.
"But I think in the game from a run standpoint, I think what people have to realize is we were down 17-6 at half. Our first drive of the second half was a 20-play drive, and we came away with three because we had a penalty in the red zone. But then after that, we were in two-minute mode. So, we didn't run the ball as much as we did the week before, the week before, we were up, so we ran the ball more.
The Raiders hope Jeanty and the offense find a way to get going. The unit struggled to do so in Week 2, resulting in their first loss of the season. Las Vegas has shown two different sides in the first two weeks of the season. As a team seeking stability, Week 3 is an ideal time to begin establishing it.
Washington will still be a formidable team, even with Marcus Mariota in at quarterback.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
