PODCAST: 2nd Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders move on to the next phase of the 2025 offseason as they are in talks to sign their free agents, scouting the free agents from other teams, and of course, Pro Days, and who they will bring in for visits.
There is so much going on, leading to the thought that the NFL never rests.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers our second Silver and Black five-round NFL Mock Draft, and our first after the NFL Scouting Combine.
You can watch that entire podcast below:
Here are those picks for you to analyze:
Rd. 1 Pick 6 Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Rd. 2 Pick 37 Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Rd. 3 Pick 68 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Rd. 3 Picks 73 Will Howard, QB OSU
Rd. 4 Pick 104 Fentrell Cypress II, CB, Florida State
Rd. 5 Pick 144 Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia
At the NFL Combine last week, GM John Spytek spoke about the NFL Draft, and below is a partial transcript:
Q: People talk about this draft class for the running backs being pretty deep. Do you agree with that, and what traits do you look for as a GM that would fit with what the Raiders are doing?
Spytek: "I think there's a lot of really good players at that position, yeah. And I think it's a really critical position as well. I mean, you saw what the Eagles did this year, right? I mean, Saquon [Barkley] is a different animal, but the emphasis on the run game and the physicality that comes with it. And for running backs, I mean, I think people get really caught up on speed, which is great. If you can find Chris Johnson that runs 4.28 or whatever he ran, and nobody can catch him, awesome. But to me, it's more about the guys that have great instincts, great vision, that are hard to get on the ground. If they can run 4.3s, even better, but I've seen a lot of great ones that run the 4.5s and 4.6s that are just hard to tackle and that they set the tone for the team. So we're looking for that."
Q: What's your draft philosophy overall? Is it best player available or need generally?
Spytek: "Yeah, I don't go down that route too much. I think that's too siloed off. I mean, I think we're going to make the best decision for the Raiders. And yes, we're not going to pass on elite talent because we maybe have a couple guys at that spot, but we're certainly not going to just force picks because we need a player, whether the public thinks that or we think that. I've been a part of doing that before. I've had a chance to be around guys like Ron Wolf in my career, like they have all told me, my experience has told me you do that, you just draft for need, you will draft guys way too early and you'll regret it and you'll watch other guys that you may have wished you took in a different position have great careers, and you'll be like, 'If I just would have done that.' So to me, it's more about team building. What's best for the Raiders? How can we make this work? It's not about collecting talent, and it's not about just filling a roster out either."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.