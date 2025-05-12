One Remaining Offseason Move the Raiders Should Consider
There have been many reasons the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled on offense over the past two seasons. While most of the attention has rightfully been centered around the Raiders' struggles at quarterback and running back, they have also had issues along their offensive line.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed one remaining offseason move every team in the AFC should consider. Even though the Raiders used two draft picks on players they believe can help solidify their offensive line, they could still use additional help along the unit.
Cameron believes offensive lineman Will Hernandez would be a quality veteran option for the Raiders to consider, as they need all the depth they can get on their offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line has quietly been a pressing issue for the team. Hence, their focus on the unit in the last two drafts.
"Even though the Raiders spent a pair of 2025 NFL Draft picks on their offensive line depth on Day 2 in Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, they shouldn’t stop adding more pieces to this puzzle," Cameron said.
"Will Hernandez profiles as a solid depth option. A torn ACL ended his 2024 season in Week 5, but his overall marks as a pass protector (91st percentile) and run blocker (81st percentile on gap runs) over the past three seasons would be an asset to the Raiders' offense."
Las Vegas has had a solid offseason. While their signings in free agency were not overly notable, their draft haul undoubtedly improved them on the offensive side of the ball. Still, after years of shuffling through offensive linemen and offensive line coaches, the Raiders must solidify the unit more.
John Spytek has gotten off to a fast start doing so. Adding Rogers and Grant to the roster, along with Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, who were drafted last offseason, is a clear sign of the Raiders' emphasis on the offensive line.
After using multiple draft picks on the offensive line and adding Alex Cappa earlier in the offseason, the Raiders would still be wise to continue adding to an offensive line that has had its ups and downs recently.
