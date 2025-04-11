Potential Raiders QB Selection Makes Bold Statement
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 NFL Draft in a few weeks. The Raiders have made it clear that they will still be looking for their future quarterback. And if the right player is there at the quarterback position, they are not scared to make that selection.
The Silver and Black did figure out their quarterback situation for at least next season when they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.
Smith gives the Raiders the ability to be flexible in the early rounds of the draft in terms of making a quarterback selection. Before Smith got traded, many believed that the Raiders would select a quarterback with their sixth overall pick. That has changed now, but it does not mean the Raiders are not looking at their options at quarterback in this draft.
One of their quarterback prospects is Will Howard out of Ohio State. Howard is coming off his best season in college and also led his team to a National Championship. He also has ties with the Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was Howard's offensive coordinator at Ohio State.
Now, as we are getting closer to the draft, Howard has made it clear who is the best quarterback in the 2025 class.
“I believe I am the best quarterback in this class,” Howard told ESPN. “I think there’s unbelievable talent. But if you’re going to be a competitor, at the end of the day, you have to have that belief in yourself, and I think that’s what helps me get through those adverse times. S--- happens. You’ve got to be able to deal with it, and it’s the mentally tough people that are able to overcome those things. I think in my career I’ve just had to do that over and over again, and I’ve realized it’s a never-ending cycle.”
Howard is certainly gaining some attraction and climbing draft boards because of his strong showing at his pro day as well.
"I think I showed that I can throw the ball at every level," said Howard after his pro day. "I think, at the end of the day, I feel like my leadership, my intelligence, and my arm strength, I believe in myself. It's not a knock to any of the other quarterbacks, but I think I'm the best. I feel like if you don't believe you're the best to come out this year, then why am I doing this thing? I'm confident, I believe what I have what it takes to be a QB1 in the NFL and whatever franchise takes me is not going to regret it."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.