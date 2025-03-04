Raiders QB Prospect Benefited from NFL Combine
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft or free agency.
They have not had stability at the quarterback position in a couple of years.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Silver and Black also have to make the right picks in early and late rounds, not just in the first. The Raiders are looking for players who fit the scheme of their new head coach. The Raiders have to build another good draft class.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed one quarterback that benefited from the NFL combine in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Another guy that benefited from this combine was Will Howard [Ohio State quarterback]," said Carpenter. "I had one general manager say to me, I do not know if the Raiders take him or not, but wherever he gets picked, he owes Chip Kelly. Chip Kelly made him a lot of money. He was prepared."
"Will Howard was extremely impressive interviews ... If Chip Kelly were my offensive coordinator like he is with the Raiders and he had zero concerns I would look at him in the third. I talked to his general manager late last night, and he said Will has certainly moved up in our value. So again, Will Howard had a really good one."
The Raiders have the benefit of having Chip Kelly on their staff. He was with Howard all last season, and he knows what type of player he is. What are his good qualities and what are his weakness. But most importantly is it something that he can fix if the Raiders select him?
The Raiders will have strong discussions with Kelly as the draft gets closer. Do not be surprised if the Raiders select Howard higher than any other team had them on their board. It will have a lot to do with his connection with Kelly.
The Raiders will do all they can to make sure they get the right guys in the building, and we will see who is going to compete for the quarterback position soon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE