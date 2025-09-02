Unexpected Raiders Player Named Fantasy "Deep-Sleeper"
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has garnered a lot of optimism after the upgrades they brought in this past offseason, both on the field and on the sidelines. Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly are set to bring a much more competitive culture than this team has cultivated in the past few years and a vastly more creative approach with its system.
To see out their new vision, the Raiders brought in an influx of talent, featuring a brand-new backfield with free agent quarterback Geno Smith and sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. Between those two, tight end Brock Bowers, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, there are significantly more viable fantasy targets coming out of Las Vegas for this upcoming season than in years past.
The high-profile Raiders are glaringly obvious and should be taken in every fantasy draft. However, this team could have a few sleepers emerge in 2025, too. There have been talks about the wideouts behind Meyers, deep threats Tre Tucker and rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr., but Las Vegas' running back room could have an overlooked option that could play a large fantasy role this year as well.
Should Zamir White be drafted in fantasy?
The 2025 fantasy football season features a much deeper crop of wide receivers than running backs. After all, every NFL team will produce at least two decent pass-catchers out of necessity, but most rosters only include one worthwhile ball-carrier in terms of fantasy.
Once most of the starters and a few select committee members come off the board, it becomes a crapshoot as to who's worth drafting as a handcuff in case of injury. One option that's being overlooked is the Raiders' fourth-year running back Zamir White. Yahoo Sports' Justin Boone believes this could be a mistake by drafters:
"White is back on the fantasy radar after a strong preseason that saw him pass 33-year-old Raheem Mostert on the Raiders’ depth chart. It doesn’t seem like many people realize this is the case though, since he doesn’t even have an ADP. How quickly we forget that White averaged 23 touches per game and topped 100 scrimmage yards three straight weeks, while finishing as the RB13 in half PPR leagues, over the final month of the 2023 season. If Ashton Jeanty gets banged up, it will be the power back White who’s next man up in Chip Kelly’s offense."
Of course, White's viability as a fantasy back is still entirely dependent on Jeanty's health, as the rookie sixth-overall pick is expected to be a workhorse for the Raiders. Still, White should be considered one of the better handcuff options in the league due to his place within an expectedly run-heavy offense for Chip Kelly.
