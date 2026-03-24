Raiders' Offense is Ready to Take This Next Step
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The Las Vegas Raiders are working through rebuilding the roster, so it would be fair to assume they won't be ready to compete during the 2026 NFL season.
However, looking at the roster on paper, coupled with a coaching staff that has won at the highest level, it feels like the Raiders' young offense being ready sooner than expected wouldn't be the biggest surprise.
Las Vegas is expected to add Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza's performance at the end of the year, winning a Heisman Trophy and national championship, shows he should be able to immediately elevate the Raiders' floor.
Also, it's not like Mendoza is joining a team with a bare cupboard. The Raiders have some of the best young skill position players in the NFL in a few spots.
Raiders' skill position players elevate the floor
Running back Ashton Jeanty had a solid rookie season despite some early struggles. The game began to slow down for him as the season progressed, and he finished it off with 421 rushing yards over his last seven games.
If the Raiders don't want Mendoza to carry the offense immediately, they'll have a reliable running back who can handle that workload. The team also hopes new offensive line coach Rick Dennison can get better play out of the trenches up front, which will, in turn, help Jeanty.
It also helps to have a tight end like Brock Bowers, whose numbers didn't replicate his rookie season due to injuries and bad play around him, but he still made a major impact on the Raiders' offense in his second campaign. He caught 64 passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.
The Raiders hope Bowers can get healthy and return to being the dominant force he was in 2024, because having a player like that for a rookie quarterback can be incredibly beneficial. A healthy Bowers can fight for the crown of best tight end in the league.
New head coach Klint Kubiak should bring a fresh perspective to the Raiders' scheme, as he comes from a long line of successful offensive coaches. Implementing a wide-zone rushing attack and getting creative with how he uses passing game weapons should make the Raiders a scary group.
The Raiders may not be far off from competing because of all these floor-raising elements. Teams like the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars had major turnarounds; why can't Kubiak and the Raiders?
The Raiders may not win the AFC West next season, but they will be much more competitive than last year. Fans should have fun watching this team take the next step in 2026.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3