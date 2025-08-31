Raiders' Fantasy Round-Up: Too High, Low, or Just Right?
No one knows what to expect from the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL season. They could finish anywhere from the basement of the AFC West division to emerging as dark-horse playoff contenders when it's all said and done. However, fans and analysts around the league are expecting a great showing from this team's offense regardless of the final record.
There's a lot of optimism that Las Vegas can field several viable fantasy football performers this season, too. With Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly on the sidelines, a revamped offensive line, and a new promising backfield tandem, there are high hopes that this can be a consistently productive attack.
Where are the Raiders getting drafted in fantasy football?
1. Ashton Jeanty, ADP: 11, RB6
There was a lot of buzz surrounding Ashton Jeanty ahead of his debut NFL season. After a period in which he was going in the top six of fantasy football drafts, it looks like things have settled a bit for the former Boise State Broncos phenom.
The Las Vegas Raiders' ground game was downright atrocious last year, but Jeanty could quickly flip that narrative. He proved to be an absolute workhorse in the NCAA and is set to get a lot of touches in Chip Kelly's offense, too. He probably won't provide much as a pass-catcher, which lowers his ceiling in PPR leagues, but he's the highest-upside play outside of the proven, premier running backs.
Verdict: Just right
2. Brock Bowers, ADP: 18, TE1
Brock Bowers had a phenomenal rookie season, but there's plenty of room for improvement in Year 2 still, especially in the realm of fantasy football. With a true gunslinger under center in Geno Smith, he could see a significant uptick in yardage, volume, and touchdown potential.
The only thing getting in the way of an improved second season for Bowers is target share. With Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, Amari Cooper, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. also on the team, there are only so many touches to go around. Still, the value Bowers brings as a tight end in his own tier — maybe joined by the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride — makes him a more impactful pick than some of the wide receivers and running backs going ahead of him.
Verdict: Too low
3. Jakobi Meyers, ADP: 86, WR39
Jakobi Meyers was a top-30 wide receiver in the previous two seasons while playing in one of the worst offenses in the entire league in that span. With Head Coach Pete Carroll at the helm, Chip Kelly calling plays, and Geno Smith throwing, there's not much reason to expect regression from Meyers, even with a deeper supporting cast around him. There's certainly no reason he should be going after other receivers like Deebo Samuel and Ricky Pearsall.
Verdict: Too low
4. Geno Smith, ADP: 189, QB26
Geno Smith finished 14th in fantasy scoring among quarterbacks last season. Now, he has a much stronger cache of weapons at his disposal, a much more creative coaching staff, and a vastly better offensive line protecting him. This placement could be the most egregious among the Raiders, with him currently going after quarterbacks like Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr.
Verdict: Way too low
5. Amari Cooper, ADP: 200, WR66
Amari Cooper was still decently productive last season as a 30-year-old playing on two different teams. However, with only 44 total catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns, he didn't provide much fantasy value. That likely won't change this season, considering his age, prior usage, and the talent of Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker threatening Cooper's role on the offense.
Verdict: Too high
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis