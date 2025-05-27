Predictions for Raiders' 2025 Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders made several improvements on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
After a lackluster performance on the ground and in the air last season, the Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime knew it needed to shake things up.
They started the offseason by trading for Geno Smith to stabilize the quarterback position after struggling to find options there for the last two seasons. They then drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With new pieces on offense to go with the few promising options they already had, what could the Raiders do in 2025?
Let’s make a few predictions.
Brock Bowers is a First-Team All-Pro - If that was the worst version we’ll see of Brock Bowers, what could he look like as he improves?
Bowers enters his second season in the NFL after a record-breaking rookie year. He finished with 112 receptions (a rookie record) for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, doing so when defenses knew he was the first option on offense.
He has already entered conversations about the best tight end in the league. If he takes a step forward in 2025, he has a real shot at being a First-Team All-Pro.
Geno Smith throws 33 touchdowns - You’re probably thinking, ‘What is significant about that number?’ That would pass Derek Carr’s personal-best of 32 in 2015.
The Raiders have not had good quarterback play since Carr’s departure, but Smith has revitalized his career in the last few years. Reuniting with Carroll and entering a QB-friendly Chip Kelly system could set him up for a great season.
Smith threw 30 touchdowns in 2022, so 33 would be a career-high. He has the weapons around him to make it happen, so we’ll see what he does on the field this season.
Zamir White finishes second on the team in rushing - For all the grief White has gotten over the past year, there is still a talented football player somewhere in there.
White did not have the breakout season everyone expected in 2024 after closing 2023 strong, totaling just 183 yards and one touchdown. However, the new offensive system could allow him to flourish.
White would have to out-snap Raheem Mostert, but it is entirely possible the team looks to the former Georgia star later in the season as Mostert runs out of gas. He could become the best option behind Jeanty.
