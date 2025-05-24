Geno Smith Enters the Season with High, But Realistic Expectations
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, reuniting him with Pete Carroll after years together with the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders have suffered from quarterback inconsistency over the past two seasons; they hope Smith can help them change that.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com examined every quarterback who relocated this offseason. He has high expectations for the Raiders' new quarterback.
"With the Seahawks electing to get younger and -- slightly -- cheaper at quarterback, Smith reunites with Pete Carroll, under whom he earned the only two Pro Bowl nods of his career. Smith didn't get enough credit for keeping the Seahawks offense afloat behind a porous offensive line. The interceptions, particularly in the red zone, were rough, but most quarterbacks become ineffective when battered as much as Smith was last year," Patra said.
"When stating that I expect better numbers from Smith, I don't think he'll pass for another career high in yardage, as I'm anticipating the Raiders to be more balanced. However, I do expect Smith's efficiency numbers to improve. His -.02 EPA per dropback should improve while he cuts down on the backbreaking INTs. And the 53.8 QBR from 2024 should get back into the 60s, where it was when he was with Carroll."
Patra noted one of the most critical pieces of the Raiders' overhaul was the addition of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Las Vegas needs him to get the most out of their new-look offense.
"I am interested in the fit with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. A once-ballyhooed coach when he entered the NFL in 2013, Kelly created nary a buzz after returning to the pro game. Whereas once there were debates about Kelly and his style, now it's mostly a shrug. How will his system mesh with Smith's ability to assess at the line of scrimmage and make pre-snap reads? The weaponry surrounding Smith is a fascinating collection," Patra said.
"Tight end Brock Bowers is a No. 1 target. First-round running back Ashton Jeanty should make his life easier. The WR crew has some questions, but Jakobi Meyers is underrated, and second-round pick Jack Bech brings a physical style. If Smith is protected better than he was last year, he can dramatically improve a Raiders offense that has been stuck in the mud for the past two years."
The Raiders hope Patra's prediction that Smith will improve in Las Vegas is correct.
