WATCH: Raiders RB Zamir White Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders still have room for running back Zamir White, even though they drafted running back Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft. Pete Carroll has spoken highly of White and he has had a solid training camp.
White spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Decamerion Richardson had to go into action last year, got a lot of reps. How important was that for his just growth as NFL player?
Bennett: "A lot, you know what helped me was experience, so him going out there in that fire, like, he handled it well. And I was always in his corner, if you need anything, I'm there for him, because I know how it is being a rookie out there, you're like a deer in headlights sometimes. But he handled it well, though."
Q: A year ago, at this time, we kept hearing your name, and we talked about guys who were having a great offseason, really putting the work in. I remember the coaching staff talking you up in that way. Did you kind of run back the same thing you've done these last few months? Or did the recovery make you change things up?
Bennett: "No change, man, it's all about the work. Just daily deposits each and every day. That's how I go into it. Because, I go into the mindset, if you put the work in, let's go pay off. And so, yeah, I'm just going there just trying to, I'm just trying to be a dog and be the best version of myself I can be."
Q: What kind of coach is Marcus Robertson to you, somebody that's had experience with this organization in the past?
Bennett: "M-Rob [Marcus Robertson] he played, he was a great player, too. So him just kind of having that experience on the field kind of separates his expertise. And so, yeah, he just kind of give you a little nuggets that's outside of the X's and O's to say.
Q: Since your rookie year you've been one of the fastest guys on the team. The Raiders drafted a pair of 4.3 guys. Right now, do you see yourself as the fastest still?
Bennett: "A thousand percent. I'm the fastest by far."
