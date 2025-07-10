Who are the Raiders' Franchise Cornerstones?
The Las Vegas Raiders have built their team intelligently and strategically.
They have invested in the trenches and added to their skill position groups this offseason, as General Manager John Spytek has heard the front office's message loud and clear that they no longer want to miss the playoffs.
Several of the Raiders’ best players were on the roster before Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll took over, but the new regime has added plenty of good talent. Raider Nation is excited about the group they brought in through the 2025 NFL Draft.
Every team needs players to perform at a high level on the field and represent their organization well. The Raiders have several of those players.
But who are they? Let’s identify the Raiders’ franchise cornerstones.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the face of the organization for the past half-decade. He has developed into one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he cares more about the Raiders than he does himself.
He continues to shatter franchise records in an absurd amount of time, while at the same time acknowledging his love for the organization and reaffirming his commitment to the team despite organizational turnover.
Crosby is the definition of a franchise cornerstone, and he is the first player many think of when they think of the Silver and Black.
On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Brock Bowers is on his way to being a franchise cornerstone if he isn’t already.
It is rare for tight ends to emerge as stars in their rookie seasons, and that is exactly what Bowers did last season. He burst onto the scene and proved he could thrive at the professional level.
Bowers is not an outward personality, but that is what endears him to fans. His desire not to be in the spotlight thrusts him into it even further.
Two of the Raiders’ top franchise cornerstones are on special teams. Kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole are some of the top performers year in and year out.
It is so important to have a punter like Cole who can flip the field and pin the opposing offense deep, while it is good to have a kicker like Carlson who is always an automatic three points.
The Raiders have plenty of players who represent the franchise well. Now, it is up to them to lead the team to the postseason.
