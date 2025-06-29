Why Raiders Should Extend Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders have a true No. 1 wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has been an excellent player for the Raiders since coming over from New England. Since joining the Raiders, Meyers has been a good leader both on and off the field. Last season was a special season for the Meyers. It was the first time in his career that he hit the 1,000-yard mark in the NFL.
Heading into the 2025 season, Meyers will be the leader of the wide receiver room. The Raiders will have a young receiver room that is full of talent. Meyers will lead it, and the new regime has full confidence in Meyers. One stat that Meyers had last season that may people overlook and do not talk about enough is the fact that Meyers did not have a drop pass last season.
Meyers will continue to look to do damage for the Raiders' offense next season and will look to have a better season than he did in 2024. Meyers will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball next season, in veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Meyers will benefit greatly from Smith throwing him the ball next year. Those connections can be some fun to watch next season and could be special.
But Meyers will also be entering his final year on his contract with the Silver and Black in 2025. If the Raiders do not give him an extension before the end of the 2025 season, Meyers will hit free agency next offseason, and he will have a lot of suitors next offseason.
It will be a good idea for the Raiders to look to give Meyers an extension. Meyers has earned it and has proven that he can be the true No. 1 receiver that they can rely on. It will also keep Meyers away from other teams if he hits free agency next offseason.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Meyers and the need to give him an extension on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If they go into this season and not extend him [Jakobi Meyers], they are rolling the dice," said Carpenter. "There is a major market for Jakobi. People have already called the Raiders two years in a row wanting to know if he is available. You've got a guy who does not drop passes. So you run the risk of either franchising him at the end of the year or losing him."
