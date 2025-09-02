How Raiders Veteran Can Make A Lasting Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders took a long, hard look at their roster leading up to cutdown day. The Raiders' 53-man roster made it evident how much the Raiders value certain position groups.
Raiders Unit Needs All the Help it Can Get
The Raiders will depend on a handful of players to help lead the way on defense this season, such as Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler. Specifically, Las Vegas will also need a few of their lesser-known players to step up along the defensive line as well.
Defensive tackle Leki Fotu is one of the handful of Raiders defensive tackles that will have a chance to make a name for himself this season. He aims to catch up for the time he missed during training camp.
“It kind of feels weird right now, hearing that word veteran, for me, it goes by quick. But at the same time, with that experience, I feel, like I said, comfortable and ready rolling into Week 1 with the time missing," Fotu said.
“The more, the better. And especially in the trenches, we believe that's where it starts, up front, both sides of the ball, defense and offense. And I'm pretty sure they have a good game plan rolling into the season. So, I'm all for it. I'm all in with that, with our room going on with our guys in there.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained his confidence in the group of defensive tackles the Raiders have. Las Vegas will use a deep rotation of tackles to help solidify the middle of their defensive line.
"Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there,” Graham said.
“So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics. But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field.
"I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick me up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond and how they communicate is pretty cool."
