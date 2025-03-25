Raiders Make It Official with Veteran DL
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
Per a press release, "The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Leki Fotu, the club announced Tuesday. Originally a fourth-round selection (114th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals of the 2020 NFL Draft, Fotu spent four years with the Cardinals (2020-2023) before spending last season with the New York Jets.
"The 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 58 career games with 22 starts over his five-year career and has recorded 92 tackles (43 solo), 3.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. A native of Oakland, Calif., Fotu played four seasons at Utah (2016-19), where he appeared in 45 games with 28 starts and totaled 85 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection from 2018-19."
Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Fotu's strengths as, "Mammoth frame but carries weight very well. Girthy lower half with thick arms. Good practice effort and game motor. Single blocks won't get much movement against him. Initial lick carries jarring pop to blocker upright. Hands strike inside framework and gain early arm extension. Plus athleticism and range down the line as a big man. Recognition and hustle to challenge zone blockers' play-side edge. Has played in slanting front but built to two-gap. Mass and power to drive through an edge and into backfield."
This was ahead of the draft four years ago, but it provides insight into what Fotu brings to the Raiders and what he might have improved during his four seasons as an NFL professional.
""Fotu was put into position to try to make plays in the Utah scheme, but with his massive frame and natural strength, he's much more likely to be groomed as a two-gapping, odd-front nose. His athletic ability is fairly impressive for his size, but his impact in the biggest games felt a little overstated after studying tape. He needs to play with better bend and more consistent anchor to squeeze the interior and fulfill his potential as a run-plugger. His draft value could be capped because he's an early down player who offers no real rush value."
