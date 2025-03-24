BREAKING: Raiders Signing Veteran DT
The Las Vegas Raiders are strengthening their defensive front.
Per NFL Netowork Insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are coming to terms with veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
Fotu is a five-year veteran and former fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Cardinals and one season with the New York Jets. Fotu has appeared in 58 games over the course of his career, starting in 22 contests.
He has 92 tackles to his name and 12 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks.
The Raiders are making a concerted effort to boost their defensive front this offseason. They re-signed veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler, who is one of the better gap-sound interior defenders in the league, as well as edge rusher Malcolm Koonce. Koonce has loads of potential and youth on his side despite inconsistency and injuries in his first several seasons in the league.
Fotu, a Utah product, was considered a viable prospect back in 2020. NFL Next Gen Stats graded him as a good backup who could develop into a starter.
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Fotu's strengths as:
"Mammoth frame but carries weight very well. Girthy lower half with thick arms. Good practice effort and game motor. Single blocks won't get much movement against him. Initial lick carries jarring pop to blocker upright. Hands strike inside framework and gain early arm extension. Plus athleticism and range down the line as a big man. Recognition and hustle to challenge zone blockers' play-side edge. Has played in slanting front but built to two-gap. Mass and power to drive through an edge and into backfield."
The final verdict on Fotu:
"Fotu was put into position to try to make plays in the Utah scheme, but with his massive frame and natural strength, he's much more likely to be groomed as a two-gapping, odd-front nose. His athletic ability is fairly impressive for his size, but his impact in the biggest games felt a little overstated after studying tape. He needs to play with better bend and more consistent anchor to squeeze the interior and fulfill his potential as a run-plugger. His draft value could be capped because he's an early down player who offers no real rush value."
So far, Fotu has relatively matched expectations. In the desert, he will be given the opportunity to surpass them.
