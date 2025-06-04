One Player That The Raiders Should Trade For
The Las Vegas Raiders have improved their team this offseason. The Silver and Black have made a lot of different moves to help their team find success in 2025. New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have done a great job of putting the Raiders in position to win more games next season than they did in 2024.
Even with all the moves the Raiders made in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, they still have questions at different positions on their team. The Raiders have a lot of talent on their roster, but it is young. And the Raiders can still be looking to get more veterans at the positions they need them in.
The Raiders will continue to look for ways to get better in any way they can. And before the start of the season, it will not be a surprise if the Raiders make a trade.
Pro Football Network has suggested the Silver and Black should trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.
The Raiders held their own against the run in 2024, but their pass defense left plenty to be desired. They finished 17th in pass defense success rate (53.9%) but allowed a 96.5 opponent passer rating, which ranked 24th in the NFL. The need for reinforcements at cornerback only grew after the team parted ways with Jack Jones and saw Nate Hobbs depart in free agency.
Jakorian Bennett showed promise and was trending toward a much stronger second season before an injury derailed his progress. Even with him healthy, Bennett can’t do it alone.
The Raiders added Darien Porter in the draft, a high-upside prospect with impressive athletic traits. Veteran Eric Stokes brings experience to the group, though his performance has dipped in recent seasons.
Las Vegas’ front office should look to insert more talent and depth into this CB group. Greg Newsome II saw his role decrease last season after taking a step back in performance. He started just three games after making double-digit starts in each of his first three NFL seasons. He also missed the final four games due to injury.
Newsome allowed a 112.5 passer rating on 51 targets. Still, he’s just 25 years old and a former first-round pick with three solid seasons under his belt. While his future in Cleveland appears uncertain, quality cornerbacks are hard to come by, so the Raiders may be willing to take a flier on another young player with upside — and hope that a clean bill of health can help him regain form.
