PODCAST: 3 Reason for Raiders to be Optimistic Part Two
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a second in a three-part series on why the Raider Nation should be optimistic about the future of the legendary Silver and Black.
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll after a successful 2025 NFL Draft, and are heading straight into offseason workouts ahead of a looking training camp.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
New Raiders WR Jack Bech is an intricate part of that new look for the Silver and Black. Below is a partial transcript of his call with the media after he was picked in the NFL Draft:
Q: How can you place into words the journey that you've been on to get here with all that you've been through?
Bech: “Man, the journey has been crazy. There's been so many ups and downs, so much adversity that I've fought through, and that was just Jesus and God getting me ready for this next step and this next journey that I'm about to embark on. You know, obviously, losing my brother has been the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life, but I've been able to stand strong in light of him and be that rock to my family because, liked I said, God has put me through so much adversity starting from my freshman year to now. He built me up into the man I am so that I will be able to handle it and deal with it. I know that they also did that so I can handle this and deal with this next journey I'm about to embark upon.”
Q: Can you talk about your initial conversations you've had with the Raiders throughout this draft process. And if you didn't have many interactions with them, did this come as a surprise to you?
Bech: “Yeah, so I had a formal with them and a Zoom, and it went great. You know, going in there and meeting Coach Pete and Chip Kelly, they're awesome. They are masterminds of the game. Like I said earlier, I just can't wait to learn from them and just being a sponge and just soaking up everything that they're going to tell me and coach me on and all this new information they're going to give me. We had a great formal visit with everybody. I loved everybody in the room. I just couldn't be more excited to take part and be a part of this organization.”
Q: Just was wondering if there's any NFL players who have modeled your game after, or if you've heard any player comps that you particularly agree with?
Bech: “Yeah, I think I’m kind of that mix of like that Puka [Nacua] and Cooper Kupp, just because I love knowing the game, I love seeing what defenses are doing before they do it. I love going in there and putting my nose in the mix. Like I said, if that's a linebacker or the safety is going down in there and block. I love going to catch the ball over the middle. I love using my size and my strength to be able to get open. I've heard a lot of comparisons, and I would say my game compares to those guys.”
