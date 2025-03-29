Superlatives for Raiders DT Targets
The Las Vegas Raiders want a strong defensive line.
Trench warfare is the name of the game and the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory was a clear signifier.
The 2025 NFL Draft has some big-time talent on the defensive line, and Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman compiled a list of superlatives for the top names at defensive tackle.
Who should the Raiders consider?
Best Pass-Rush: Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Wasserman: "Harmon is a perfect fit for an even front defense that needs a productive pass-rushing 3-technique. His swim move, ability to dip and rip through blocks and push-pull move are all featured in his tape. His upper-body strength and excellent hand usage create a load for blockers to handle and are the biggest reason he led the FBS in pressures this season."
Best Burst: Mason Graham, Michigan
Wasserman: "Graham’s burst and explosiveness at a reported playing weight of around 315 pounds was tough for college offensive linemen to handle for the past three seasons. That caliber of explosiveness has allowed him not only to function as a 3-technique but all over the line of scrimmage. He even took some reps as a stand-up edge rusher this season and was prominently featured as the looper on stunts. Most defensive tackles simply don’t move the way Graham does."
Best Bend: Mason Graham, Michigan
Wasserman: "Graham’s shorter arm length means he needs to find other ways to win. One of those is with quickness, as stated above. The other is to play with enough bend, leverage and relentlessness to work underneath blockers who have a length advantage. Graham does the latter particularly well in the run game as he penetrates into the backfield and pursues the football."
Best Long Arm: Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Wasserman: "Norman-Lott uses his length and explosive hands to startle offensive linemen just as the ball is snapped. That explosive nature led to him leading all qualified defensive tackles with an 18.9% pass-rush win rate in 2024. He still needs to prove he can play more snaps every week, but Norman-Lott’s potential as a pass rusher is built upon his long arms and explosive hand usage inside."
Best Bull Rush: Jordan Phillips, Maryland
Wasserman: "Phillips doesn’t currently have a deep arsenal beyond his bull rush, but he’s certainly made that his trademark move. When he explodes out of his stance and gets two hands on an offensive lineman’s chest plate, he takes them for a ride. Time will tell if he can add more to his repertoire, but Phillips has plenty of NFL-caliber play strength."
Best Swim Move: Mason Graham, Michigan
Wasserman: "Graham’s hands are as quick as his feet, which is much needed, considering he lacks length in his arms. He makes it work, though, with an extremely tight swim move that allows him to penetrate into the backfield seemingly at will. Graham’s ability to use his tools to his advantage is why he is clearly the best defensive tackle in this class."
