Where Does Mason Graham Rank Among Raiders Draft Options?
The Las Vegas Raiders could use help on the defensive line despite extending Maxx Crosby and re-signing Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler.
A long-term, high-ceiling talent could make an already formidable defensive front even stronger for defensive line coach Rob Leonard and coordinator Patrick Graham -- and Michigan's Mason Graham could be the answer for the Silver and Black.
Per CBS Sports' Bryan Deardo, Graham is the Raiders' fifth-best option in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Raiders could certainly use some help on the defensive line, which brings us to Mason Graham, the draft's top-ranked defensive line prospect," wrote Deardo. "Graham enjoyed a decorated career at Michigan that included being named the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP following the Wolverines' win over Alabama on Jan. 1, 2024. He had a big tackle for loss in overtime that helped propel Michigan to victory.
"Last year, Graham was a unanimous first-team All-American who once again played some of his best ball in Michigan's biggest games. He had seven tackles in Michigan's upset win over eventual national champion Ohio State.
"Graham could end up being a stud, but his position is considered to be one of the deepest ones in the draft. For that reason, in addition to the Raiders having other pressing needs, Graham is the fifth-best option for the silver and black."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Three-technique who provides activity, effort, strength and quickness. Graham’s first-step quickness makes interior disruption inevitable. He has the instant read and response to regularly beat lateral blocks. He’s stout at the point of attack with great leverage and body control but will lose some ground against double teams. Graham’s lack of length makes it tougher for him to find quick wins as a rusher, but he more than makes up for it with his activity level and foot quickness. Harmonious hands and feet are the catalyst for his edge-to-edge counters, while his extended effort and closing burst help him get home. He may not dominate as a pro but his strength, body control and quickness should allow him to play his brand of ball and become a good starter in an upfield defensive front."
