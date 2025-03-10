Why It's Crucial For Crosby to Speak on Team Needs
Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Raiders brought in Carroll to have a veteran head coach running things and bring his veteran presence to the locker room. The Silver and Black is a team that will benefit from having a head coach like Carroll.
The Raiders trust Carroll to come in and give the franchise stability at the head coaching position and to get the Silver and Black going in the right direction starting next season.
Raiders star defensive end and face of the franchise Maxx Crosby has not been shy about letting Raider Nation know what he wants the franchise to do when it comes to critical decisions. We saw it last off-season, and this off-season, Crosby has given his input.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed whether Crosby should be talking about critical decisions that the Raiders need to make on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I saw a lot of people get angry with him staying, how you are not a general manager, just play defensive end," said Carpenter. "I do not have a problem with anyone, whether I agree with them or disagree with them. I like it when players give their opinion. I like it when players care like fans do. I like it when players are vocal. I think it shows ownership. It allows fans to react and see if they care ... Even if I disagree with Maxx [Crosby]."
"I do," said Hladik. "I think it kind of shows that leadership of the team and making the team your own and I think that one of the other things that I like about it is you know, if you are Maxx Crosby, you have made a lot of commitments to the Raiders over the years. You want to see some type of return on investment. So, I think you are looking for the best return on investment; you are looking to get things turned around ... He is trying his hardest to make things work."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE