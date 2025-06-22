Will This Raiders Veteran Push for a Major Award?
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is arguably the best defensive end in the NFL and undoubtedly the most dependable player on the Raiders' roster. Up until last season, Crosby had appeared in every Raiders game since he was drafted.
He started in all but six of the Raiders games from the 2019-2023 seasons, firmly establishing himself as the team's leader. He is now healthy and back with the team.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes Crosby is the Raiders' most likely option to compete for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
"With his tremendous motor and pass-rushing IQ, Maxx Crosby has been the face of the Las Vegas Raiders amidst QB instability these last few years," Infante said.
"Crosby missed five games due to injury in 2024, but he’s made the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons. He’s a superstar edge rusher who can put up the big-time sack numbers that DPOY voters love."
Following Organized Team Activities, the veteran defensive end spoke about how good it felt to return to the field after missing games last season. Crosby is the face of the Raiders, losing him last season was the worst case scenario for the Raiders.
Las Vegas is excited to have their franchise player back in the fold to start the upcoming season.
"It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning. If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be," Crosby said.
And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him; it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Crosby.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.