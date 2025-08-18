Maxx Crosby Weighs In on Raiders Defensive Growth
The Las Vegas Raiders defense looks to be the strong point of the team once again. The Raiders' defense is led by star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League, and he does more than dominate on the field to be the best. Crosby is a great leader and a great veteran presence for all his teammates. Crosby is ready to take the defense and the team overall to a different level that he knows they can be at.
This offseason, the Raiders have had a lot of turnover from players, coaches, and most of it comes from the defensive side of the ball. But the Silver and Black's new regime did bring in other players who have been good for the team this offseason in training camp, and you have seen it in their preseason games so far. The Raiders' defense was a strong unit last season, and they want to be a top defense this season.
The Raiders have one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, as well as Patrick Graham. Graham has made this defense better since he arrived in Las Vegas in 2022. That is why it was important for the new regime to keep Graham on the defensive side of the ball. He is always putting his players in the right position to be successful
Maxx Crosby on the Defense
"It was awesome, you know Jeremy Chinn has had an incredible camp," said Raiders Maxx Crosby. "And seeing him going out there making plays and just the guys in general making plays is incredible, always. So yeah, big shout out to him.
"It was good. You know, we really wanted to emphasize, you know, stopping the run. You know the 49ers do a good job of you know running the football. They have a couple of plays that got leaky in practice, so we wanted to fix these up, and I feel like we did that.
Crosby also talked about the tackling for the defense.
"Yeah, it was better for sure. I have to watch the film. But I think we did a better job, no doubt about it. It is something that we have to emphasize. You know the first game, first preseason game, you cannot really replicate that type of tempo and really tackle until we go out there and do it."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about The Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.