Maxx Crosby Adds Another Accolade to Raiders Career
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. He has dominated the league for some time now, and he is looking to do the same this season. Crosby is also looking to get better each day and is looking for that Super Bowl still. Crosby has been getting better since he entered the league, and his work ethic has gotten him where he is now.
On Friday, Crosby's ranking came out for the NFL Top 100 list for 2025. Crosby was ranked at the No. 22 spot. It was also Crosby's Birthday on Friday. This adds another big accolade for Crosby in his career. He continues to add them, and he is not looking to slow down or stop anytime soon. Crosby is always looking for more and looking to get better for his team each season.
Maxx Crosby
But one thing that Crosby will take away from this is that he will use it as motivation. This ranking seems too low for the best defensive player in the NFL, but others think otherwise. That is okay with Crosby; it will just add fuel to the fire. Crosby is looking to have an All-Pro type of season in 2025. He is also looking to make his team better, and his play will have a lot to do with that. Crosby is one of one, and he is now entering the prime of his career.
Crosby is coming off a disappointing season because of the injuries he had to deal with last season. Crosby was forced to miss games for the first time in his career last season. It was not a season that Crosby had in mind and one that did not go the way he expected.
Now in 2025, Crosby is looking to take his game to the next level along with the rest of his teammates. He is looking for the Raiders to be a top defense in the NFL. The Raiders are looking to have a bounce-back season, and they have a new regime leading the way once again. Cr
Crosby believes in this new regime and his a high opinion of them. Crosby and the new regime have a similar vision of what they are looking to do. That is important for a star player and a franchise player to have. Now we will see what Crosby has in store for the NFL in 2025.
