Maxx Crosby on Being a Raider: 'I'm a Raider to the Core'
Maxx Crosby is a Las Vegas Raider through and through, and that's nothing new to Raider Nation.
The All-Pro defensive end and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year finalist embodies everything the Raiders stand for -- heart, grit, earning everything, defying the odds.
For Crosby, he's in the perfect place.
The three-time Pro Bowler discussed his identity as a Raider on a recent episode of "The Jim Rome Show."
"I feel like it's everything I represent," Crosby said. "I feel like me being in a different color wouldn't even look right. I'm a Raider to the core. I don't shy away from it publicly. People that really know me and are with me on a daily basis, I'm the same guy every single day, and that's what I take a lot of pride in. I'm 100% myself on a daily basis. So, that's what I think being a Raider is. And yeah, I fully embrace it.
"And like I said, it's no shade on anybody else. They can do whatever they want to do. But for me, I really care about legacy. and I care about winning. And I feel like anybody can go and join something that's already established. It's like me going to the Chiefs and going to win a Super Bowl. That wouldn't be right. You know what I mean? That wouldn't even feel right or look right. I want to earn it.
"And for me, I've always -- since Day 1, I had one offer, I was a fourth-round pick, I was a third-string when I came in the league. I've always been doubted, everyone's always told me what i can't do, but I've been telling them and showing them what I can do since Day 1, and I'm going to keep doing that. So, I love when they doubt me. It's everything, it just gives me more fuel. It's exactly what I need. So, I love all the fans in the offseason coming towards me saying, 'Oh, he's getting older. He's going to do this.' I'm like, 'All right, I'm going to have to remind y'all again at an even higher level.' So, I can't wait to do it."
