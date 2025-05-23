Maxx Crosby is Back and Ready to Get to Business
Veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby is the face of the Las Vegas Raiders and has been for a while. Crosby has been a steady presence in a Raiders organization that has regularly undergone significant changes.
Since the Raiders rewarded Crosby with a new contract, he is all but sure to finish his career as a Raider. The Raiders go as Crosby goes, especially on defense.
After suffering a season-ending injury at the end of last regular season, Crosby is healthy and ready to go. The Raiders are eager to have their star defender back.
Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby opened up on his injury and return to the Raiders.
"It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an off season. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing, every single day and sacrificing even more," Crosby said.
Crosby noted how difficult it was for him to sit out last season. A player known for giving 100% effort on every play was rendered powerless while the Raiders season continued to slip away after his injury.
"How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates."
"And at times I feel like I couldn't, it just wasn't the same. But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I look at it, I feel like I'm a look I'm going to look back years from now, it's going to all make sense. And it's just been incredible being out there with my teammates, being able to just fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose," Crosby said.
Crosby noted how good he feels to be back on the field with his teammates.
"It's the best feeling on the planet. I'm having so much fun out here, just being 100% and no hesitation. It's the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life; I give everything to it. So, yeah, being out here and just being healthy, running around, and feeling the energy, and being a part of setting that standard, that's what I'm all about," Crosby said.
