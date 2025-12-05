Why Maxx Crosby is Brilliant Pick For Raiders Walter Payton Award Nominee

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most impactful players in the National Football League on their roster. Maxx Crosby continues to prove his value weekly as the leader of the Silver and Black. Crosby has worn the title well since being drafted and is a foundational piece of the roster.

Crosby's Big Recognition

The Raiders' season has not gone how they had hoped when the season started, but the Raiders still have several players who have performed well on an individual basis. Maxx Crosby is one of those players. However, he recently received a nomination as the Raiders' selection for a prestigious award for his efforts off the field.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is our league's most revered honor, celebrating players for their excellence both on and off the field. These 32 men represent the best of the NFL, and the incredible contributions they make to their teams and communities every day continue to keep Walter's legacy alive," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what Crosby brings to the team on and off the field. Crosby has been arguably the best defensive end in the league over the past five years or so. He continues to set the bar for a relatively young Raiders team in several ways.

"Yeah, Maxx [Crosby] is a phenomenal player. He's a phenomenal player. I mean, his consistency, the sacks he gets, the tackles for losses. He's playing as good as anybody can play, and that's not a surprise. You guys have been around a long time watching him. He continues to play at an extremely high level and produce and lead and send the right message and stand for what it takes to play great football,” Carroll said.

“And it's obvious that he is so consistent. He's just that darn good, so thrilled about that. Does it elevate other guys? Yeah, Malcolm's [Koonce] coming along. Malcolm's had a couple sacks last couple weeks, and getting back into it and helping us be productive. Maxx has a tremendous impact on this team and continues to."

Carroll noted that Crosby is one of the top players in the league, as his mere presence on the field is enough to keep defensive coordinators up at night. He has been the face of one of the most historic franchises in all of sports and continues to play at a high level on a weekly basis.

