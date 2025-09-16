Maxx Crosby Bluntly Expresses Feelings After MNF Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers was far from ideal, as the Raiders got off to an ominous start. Las Vegas' defense did what they could to contain a potent Chargers offense while the Raiders' offense sputtered.
Las Vegas must bounce back quickly as they travel to the East Coast with one less day of preperation than the Washington Commanders, who they face on Sunday. Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media following Monday night's loss.
To hear today's comments, view below.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll spoke before Saturday's practice. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: You've had a week to see your own game, the kickoffs, the new rules, and how it impacts things, the strategies that go into it. You've seen around the league a lot of strategies that go into it. What are your thoughts after one week on how it's kind of working out?
Coach Carroll: "Well, when the team gets to start at the 35, that seems different. That's really different. And so, whatever you can do to prevent that from happening, we're trying to do. That touchback thing -- it's way out there, and you're only a couple first downs from where you're in the conversation about kicking it for a field goal. So it is different. And yeah, we can feel different, and Tommy [Tom McMahon] has done an incredible job of emphasizing the impact that it has on the games, and not just in returning it, but also in covering it.
"So it is a different aspect of the game, and it makes it different. And I particularly don't like the onsides kick rule."
Q: When look at their receivers, Quentin Johnston really seems to be figuring it out, putting his skills together, Ladd McConkey, young star, and then Keenan Allen coming back and really fitting in well...
Coach Carroll: "10 targets last week, yeah. Well, what a statement about their commitment to him [Keenan Allen], and then the kind of ball player that he has always been.
"So it's a good group, and then they're diverse. They all have their skills, and Ladd [McConkey] is really a good football player. He does everything well, and so they, unfortunately, know all that. It's a very good group to deal with."
