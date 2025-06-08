AFC Foe Listed as Fit For Raiders' Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back next season and have a good season in 2025. A player that is looking to have a bounce back season as well is young tight end, Michael Mayer. Mayer missed a lot of time last season with personal issues and is now looking to get back on track and have a good season.
Mayer is now the second tight end on the roster because of superstar tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had one of the best rookie seasons last year and is now the Raiders' No. 1 tight end. Mayer is a good tight end and can do it all. But he is not going to play over Bowers, but could still be a big part of the Raiders' offense.
A possible option can be to trade Mayer as well. And if the Silver and Black put him on the trade block, there will be a lot of teams interested.
Pro Football Network suggested that the Jaguars should trade for Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars made several changes to their offense this offseason, including trading wide receiver Christian Kirk and releasing tight end Evan Engram. The loss of Engram is notable because he posted a career-high 114 receptions and 963 yards in 2023. He was one of Trevor Lawrence’s preferred targets again in 2024 before his season was cut short after nine games," PFN said.
A former second-round selection himself, Mayer has played meaningful snaps through two seasons in Las Vegas. He has 48 receptions, 460 yards, and two touchdowns on 72 targets during that span. Though Mayer is clearly talented and has shown flashes, he’s now expendable because the Raiders have a star-in-the-making in Brock Bowers, who’s coming off a historic rookie season.
Mayer will only be 24 when the 2025 season kicks off, and there’s likely still untapped potential there. Without a definitive No. 1 tight end in the picture, there’s a path for a larger role within the Jaguars’ offense."
Any deal would be a big move for the Raiders. But if the Jaguars or any other team has an offer that the Raiders can not overlook, the Raiders would have to consider trading Mayer. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do this summer with Mayer.
