Bold Mock Draft Suggestion Sets the Raiders Up for Success
The Las Vegas Raiders have nine picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and must find a way to walk away with a considerable draft haul. Few teams in the league need more talent to be added to their roster than Las Vegas.
After last season's 4-13 disappointment, the Raiders can improve in the draft. However, it may take some maneuvering to do so.
Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News released his most recent mock draft. After selecting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft, he projects the Raiders to make two trades. Lazenby believes the first of the two trades will be a trade back into the draft's first round.
"The Raiders get bold and decide to make a move back into the first round. In this scenario, the Raiders give up Nos. 37, 143, 215, and a 2026 first-rounder for the No. 24 pick and a 2026 third-rounder. The Minnesota Vikings are a prime trade candidate, as they have the fewest picks of any team and assuredly want to add some," Lazenby said.
"In this scenario, the Raiders trade up to land a potential WR1 in Emeka Egbuka, who is a crisp route-runner with short hands who produced at a high level at Ohio State. Moving up to the Vikings' slot also allows the Raiders to leapfrog the Houston Texans, who will likely be interested in Egbuka.
"The Raiders have a reliable veteran receiver in Jakobi Meyers and an elite young tight end in Brock Bowers. However, the team doesn't have a true No. 1 option at receiver, and Egbuka could develop into that. The receiver caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024."
Lazenby believes the second Raiders trade will come in the later rounds. He projects them to trade back in the draft, helping them recoup a draft pick after their projected trade up in the first draft round.
While the Raiders trading twice in the draft seems unlikely, the Raiders making a trade of some sort on draft day would not be much of a surprise. A bold draft day move would go a long way in creating more excitement from the fanbase around a relatively unknown team entering 2025.
"Another trade comes in the third round as the Raiders move back a little and also add a later pick. In this scenario, the [Dallas] Cowboys come up and give the Raiders No. 76 and No. 149 for No. 68. So, the Raiders only move back eight slots and still get a cornerback who could start immediately. Darien Porter was a multi-year starter at Iowa State who burst onto the scene in 2024 with three interceptions," Lazenby said.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.