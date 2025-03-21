Raiders Get Young Running Back in 2nd-Round Mock
It is no secret that the Raiders need a young running back this offseason. They signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert last week, but the Silver and Black do not want to give him all of the workload next season.
The Raiders can still sign a younger running back in free agency, but they will most likely be selecting a rookie running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have top picks in every round of the draft next month, and if they do not take a running back in the first-round the Raiders can take one in the second or mid rounds.
Last season the Raiders had to worst running attack in the National Football League.
And if we know anything about Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll, he is likes running the ball and is going to run the ball next season.
One latest mock draft has the Raiders taking arguably the best running back of the draft in the second round.
College Sports Network writer Max Dorsey has the Raiders selecting running back Omarion Hampton out of the University of North Carolina in the second round and 37th overall.
"High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact but he fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage. He needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles."
If the Raiders can land their running back of the future in Hampton in the second round it will be one of the steals of the draft. Hampton is a dynamic runner. He is a hard nose back that is strong and can break away from tackles. The Raiders will have a good running back room if they can land Hampton.
