NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Beef Up Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders have the opportunity to change their franchise around for the better with their high draft pick. The sixth overall pick gives them a chance to draft a game-changer on either side of the ball.
There are a lot of directions they could go in to improve their team for next year and beyond. No one player is gonna completely change the trajectory of their franchise, so for the next couple of years, they should look to build their roster around foundational pieces they find in the draft.
What they did last year is a perfect example of this, Brock Bowers by himself isn't gonna carry the Raiders, but having one of the best tight-end receiving options on their team will help tremendously whenever this team is ready to make the leap to contention.
They're arguably already in playoff contention due to their trading for Geno Smith, but they are still far from competing for a Super Bowl. They should look to draft a cornerstone player who can contribute for many years, as opposed to someone who has the most impact now.
It might be hard to gauge what kind of prospect that is, but in this mock draft, it's clear their pick is meant for the future. Bleacher Report has a team of scouts that have published their own mock draft, and they believe the Raiders should draft Will Campbell, an offensive lineman product.
"LSU's Will Campbell is the top-rated blocker on the board with an inside-out skill set who would most likely slot in at left guard for the Raiders," Thorn said. "Though right tackle is also a possibility.
Campbell's polish in the run game, play-strength and overall demeanor instantly forms a foundational trio with Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson over the next couple of years, and he'd have the potential to replace Miller at left tackle down the road".
The Raiders signed Raheem Mostert out of free agency, and this draft pick would go a long way at establishing their ground game with a speedy running back while simultaneously giving Smith more time in the pocket to make accurate throws.
Campbell would set their team up for success in the long run, but I'm not so sure they should use such a high draft pick on an offensive lineman. This class has loads of talent in that position, and last year, they were able to find Powers-Johnson in the second round.
I'm not sure that Campbell is worth passing up on an opportunity to draft an edge rusher who could learn from Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins or draft a wide receiver and have another legitimate receiving option alongside Bowers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.